А. Lukashenko takes part in launch of Petrikov Ore Mining and Processing Plant

Belarus is strengthening its positions on the global potassium market! On August 27, Petrikov Ore Mining and Processing Plant was officially put into operation to become a landmark facility for the entire country. The President shared this historic event with the company's staff.

The ore mining and processing plant has been under construction for almost 10 years. A lot of money was spent on the works: more than $1 billion. But the project is promising. It's hard to believe that in the 21st century, the problem of hunger is still relevant. There are 1.5 million hungry people in the world. The demand for food is enormous and the coronavirus has made it even more urgent. Everyone from Brazil to China to India needs fertilizers. Our potassium ore reserves in Petrikov are enough for a hundred years. All the more so because potash is our country's brand.

The launch of the enterprise is a new impetus for the development of the whole Petrikov District. The President expressed his hope that the region would quickly catch up with Soligorsk in terms of salaries and living standards. Much has already been done in the district center. Fifty million rubles has been allocated to improve the town. Almost the whole infrastructure has been renewed. 12 blocks of apartment houses have been built, and by the end of the year three more houses will be ready. And on September 1, a new pre-school center for 240 children will open its doors.

I want Petrikov's residents to understand: this was collected from all over the country, and it is the advantage of our social order and our development. And we develop not only for us, but for the whole world and first of all for our neighbors. Nearby Ukraine needs a huge amount of mineral fertilizers, including potash fertilizers. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

А. Lukashenko to potassium miners: appreciate your land, Belarus is the best country in the world