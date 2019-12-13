A. Lukashenko on the sale of Belaruskaly: I am happy we did not do it.

The future of the metropolitan area, the work of key enterprises, the attitude to land and property, measures against the pandemic.

This is only part of the topics that have been raised today in Soligorsk. That is where the President has gone on a working trip today. And it began with an open conversation about the results and prospects of the region! The Head of state held similar meetings in Brest, Mogilev and Grodno. The development of the metropolitan region largely determines the development of the entire country. There was a time when Minsk Region was lagging behind, but in recent years the situation has been leveling off. We have to think for the future. We have to define the priorities for the coming years in the program of socio-economic development.

One of the landmark industries of the region is Belaruskaly, the national treasure, pride, one of the pillars of Belarusian exports! In due time, despite offers and all difficulties, the enterprise did not go for sale. Today they do not regret it. By the will of the President, the trade in fertilizers has been streamlined. As a result, the production is stable and brings currency to the country. Much has been done to develop the industrial giant, including through import substitution, introduction of domestic technologies and equipment. The potash industry will continue to be developed, which in turn gives an impetus to nearby settlements.



The world production of potash fertilizers fell in 2020. Belkaly-Migao plant, which produces innovative product for Belarus - potassium nitrate, became the venue for the discussion on the work of Belaruskaly as a whole. The project is Belarusian-Chinese. The products are premium. Production is mainly aimed at export. Alexander Lukashenko noted that they talked a lot with the staff about development in the near future.



The future of potash production and jobs preservation were discussed during the conversation with the workers of the largest Belarusian enterprise. The global topics, from the current situation and the fight against Covid-19 to possible changes in the Constitution, were touched upon.

