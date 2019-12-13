Lukashenko: The updated Constitution is not created for the President or leadership’s benefit

The work on the amendments to the Constitution is almost completed. The main points were once again discussed at the Palace of Independence. The President, members of the Constitutional Commission and the specialized working group exchanged their views.



It was possible to develop the most important norms of the Basic Law jointly, accumulating many initiatives of the citizens. As a result, it is proposed to consolidate the status of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, redistribute powers between the authorities, and guarantee the stability of the state apparatus. The institution of the family and traditional values are enshrined as one of the priorities of our country, support for families with children and people with disabilities is a must! Particular attention is paid to issues of patriotism and historical memory. The draft Constitution clearly demonstrates what our country will look like. Therefore, the document requires careful consideration.



The fugitive initiators urged to ignore the changes. In addition, they even developed another plan to destabilize the situation in the country. The referendum became a new pretext.



The draft discussed today is not final. Everyone had an opportunity to express their opinion on future innovations. For example, there were proposals to change the procedure for the formation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, to distribute powers between government agencies. These norms will become a further step towards the development of democracy.



The mission of the updated Constitution is to preserve Belarus as an independent state. The developers of the project are convinced that it fully meets the public demand and modern realities.



The Belarusians will have the decisive say in the adoption of the Constitution. The project will be submitted for public discussion. After that, the referendum will be held. According to recent opinion polls, more than half of citizens are ready to take part in the upcoming vote on the amendments to the current Constitution. The President emphasizes that now it is important to work with people in order to convey all the proposed innovations and, most importantly, to explain their importance in the context of the challenges and threats of the time.



