А. Lukashenko: The defense of the Brest Fortress was the first step towards the Great Victory

WWII has left a mark in our minds for decades. In Belarus, they clearly understand how fragile the peace is. And they're doing everything they can to keep it. We don't forget the lessons of the past. Every year on June 22 at 4 am, the commemorative events are held near the walls of the Brest Fortress as a tribute and gratitude to those who fought to the last.



Today at dawn, the President also attended a requiem meeting near the citadel walls. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced: it was the defense of the Brest Fortress that was the first step towards the Great Victory.



P. Kotelnikov: Many died in the first seconds before they knew what was going on around them.



June 22, 1941. 4:00 in the morning. These numbers are inscribed in our history by blood. The Brest Fortress faced the first hit.



Peter Kotelnikov, a member of the Brest Fortress defense:



"Many died in the first minutes, in the first seconds, before they knew what was happening around them. This artillery cannonade, explosions of shells, mortar fire - all this shook the earth".



There are only three persons alive of the several thousand defenders of Brest Fortress. The youngest of them Petr Kotelnikov was only 12 in June 1941.



Peter Kotelnikov, a member of the Brest Fortress defense: "On the second, on the third day, they threw down leaflets, set up loudspeakers and called us to surrender. They said in the leaflets that whoever surrenders will be kept alive and all conditions will be created for him".



This year there are no mass events, the pandemic has made its adjustments. But still, it is necessary to observe the laws of historical memory and duty. The great tragedy of the 40s left a deep scar in our history. Brest remembers. Belarus remembers it in the name of its freedom.



Perhaps there is nothing more fragile than the peace. Only a few witnesses of those terrible events know its real value. And they recall us how important it is for Belarus to remain a territory of friendship and good neighborliness.



