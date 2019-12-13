3.43 RUB
A. Lukashenko outlines main qualities of managers: devotion to people and government
Loyalty to the people and the government is an important trait for a manager. Alexander Lukashenko pointed it out when making personnel decisions.
The Belarusian leader admitted that many candidates were thoroughly and thoughtfully considered: effectiveness, professionalism and patriotism were of paramount importance. One of the first appointments was Vladimir Kalach, who became Assistant for Minsk Region. Alexander Vasilyev became head of the Police Academy, while Alexander Shastailo headed the Department of Internal Affairs of Gomel Region Executive Committee. The President also approved a number of candidates for local executive bodies. Thus, Nikolai Polyakov became head of the administration of Tsentralny District of Minsk. Alexander Pranovich and Viktor Zamostyk became chairmen of Myadel and Yelsk district executive committees.
New principals, heads of organizations and consular offices
Belarus has also got three new principals: Aleksei Yegorov will go to Belarusian State Economic University, while Nikolai Romaniuk will head the Agrarian Technical University. Alexander Unsovich will go to Baranovichi State University. During a conversation with the new principals, the President set a task for the entire system to complete the educational reform by September 2022.
New management was appointed to the most important organizations: Dmitry Petrusha will be General Director of Keramin, Mikhail Kostechko will head the Belarusian Oil Company. The oil industry can be called strategic, especially in the context of political and economic pressure from the West.
Belarus appoints consuls in the USA and Germany
Appointments were also made to the Academy of Sciences and some Belarusian diplomatic institutions abroad. Ruslan Varankov will go as consul general to New York and Kirill Dragun to Munich.
