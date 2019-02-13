A. Lukashenko: Relations between Belarus and Russia remain firm

The main political news today came from Sochi. The talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin took place there. They will continue in the coming days. At the meeting in Krasnaya Polyana our President stated that the relations between Belarus and Russia are unshakable, no matter what they write and say. Vladimir Putin, noted that Belarus for Russia is the most important strategic partner and ally. The relations between Minsk and Moscow are at a high level in all areas of interstate cooperation - politics, economics, social sphere, and culture. The leaders expressed confidence that the emerging issues of concern will be resolved. The leaders agreed on the telephone by telephone two weeks ago. It was decided to hold the meeting in an expanded format.

The trade with Russia over the past year grew by 9% to reach 35.5 billion dollars. Together we build the Belarusian NPP and implement projects in science and space. Energy is one of the most important areas. Vladimir Putin confirmed: the volumes of oil and gas supplies remain at the agreed level. Two vice-prime ministers in charge of energy, Lyashenko and Kozak, hold regular meetings to coordinate positions.

During the meeting, they talked about food. The release of high-quality and most important healthy products today is prioritized all over the world. But despite the periodic discrepancies in the supplies between Minsk and Moscow, Belarusian goods can always be trusted.

As it was announced earlier, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will continue negotiations in the coming days. Tomorrow, Sochi will host a tripartite summit on Syria, and the Belarusian leader will be invited to meet with its participants. And on Friday exander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will discuss humanitarian issues at educational center Sirius Al. The meeting will be attended by profile ministers. Training is conducted there in three areas: science, sport, art. Every month about 800 young talents come to Sirius. Children master their sports skills at the Olympic venues, and the best teachers in the country deal with future scientists. Useful experience, given that their children's technology park will be created in Belarus.

Integration issues were also discussed outside the official part of the meeting. Having changed business suits for sportswear, the presidents went to the ski track.