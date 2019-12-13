А. Lukashenko assesses modernization of Orsha Meat Packing Plant

The President continues his work in the regions. Special attention is paid to this territory. Some time ago, this district was cited as a model for others, a standard for all middle-size towns. And for that Orsha was offered a complex approach with a number of preferences for development. Renovation of a number of productions was one of the key points of that program.

Today, Alexander Lukashenko reminded the officials of their responsibility for the result. What is more, for every square meter! Not all enterprises manage to complete modernization within the allotted time frame.

The President saw it for himself while visiting Orsha Meat Packing Plant. The factory was postponing the launch of production. And today, they asked for a postponement again! The new director, and the appointment happened right on the construction site, will have to meet expectations and actually put the new plant into operation. This will definitely be a new turn in the fate of the local industry giant and its workers. However, this day was fateful for another enterprise, Orsha Art Products Factory, where only a month was given for ideal order. The factory will be preserved. That was the final verdict of the President.

Orsha Meat Packing Plant is a legend for the locals. Several generations have grown up since it was launched. This is the only canned baby food factory in the country.

By the way, the plant was modernized 7 years ago. The enterprise looked like a modern conveyor, ready to enter new markets. The President instructed to create the processing plant according to the modern standards. The governor spoke in detail about the new equipment of this site.

Now, the local canned meat goes mainly to the domestic market. The old facilities do not provide capacity on the necessary scale and external supplies play little role in the overall sales statistics. The new construction, according to the management, will provide a twofold increase in productivity. The President was reported on the terms of modernization of a new shop. The production will be launched and it will provide an opportunity to work according to all standards - safety, quality, preservation, packaging. But the question is "when? The officials in charge are asking to add only 4 months. But Alexander Lukashenko prefers to look into the reasons.

Today, everyone who is responsible for the technological renewal of the plant is here: the government, the local authorities, the builders, the designers. And it seems that everyone has something to say. The project is unique for the country, but the competence is lacking, the government explained.

The President is taking a long thorough examination of the details: who failed in this strategic construction project, and why? Is it the peculiarities of the unique project or lack of commitment on the part of the contractor?

The President criticized the terms set for modernization of Orsha Meat Packing Plant. The new director, realizing his responsibility, promised to meet all the deadlines in 4 months. Long thinking is not an argument! In short, the President insists that the decision-making process should be sped up.

The President familiarized himself with the work of the renovated baby food production site.

The President was also familiarized with renovated baby food production facility. This facility covers the country's domestic needs. The government, represented by Deputy Prime Minister Subbotin, was instructed to study the feasibility of import substitution. After all, this is also a reserve for lowering the price of the finished product, which so far exceeds the limit of competitiveness.

This day became fateful for one more Orsha enterprise, for the factory of art products. More than 8 decades it has been producing table and bed-clothes with national colors, including embroidered shirts, outer and working clothes.

For 30 years, Elena Kuryan has been creating beauty at the factory. Times were different. She remembers when the factory worked in two shifts and round the clock. She adds: "We love what we do! Machines, of course, simplify the work, but the soul is still put into each thing."

The factory has problems with the promotion of products. They earn not on beauty and embroidery, but on customer orders, for example, by sewing clothes and uniforms.

The President went to the factory to decide what would be better for the factory and the people. Clearly, they did not expect that the head of the state would visit all the shops. It certainly cannot be called a modern production. As a result, the managers received a portion of criticism for a state of affairs at the factory.

The collective here is small, predominantly women, and there are 70 people working in total. It is important to keep the specialization and seamstresses. They know how to work with linen fabrics. Sewing such items is promising. There is demand in the world. It turns out that the factory is within the interests of Orsha Flax Processing Plant. So it was decided to make the factory one of its branches.

The factory will be at the disposal of the Orsha Flax Processing Plant from August 1. The President instructed to put the place in order and create normal working conditions for the people in the shortest possible time. "The factory should look presentable by the end of the year," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. The President promised to the employees: "The salary will be more or less normal by the end of the year. Our people are industrious, just give them work, they will work and they should be paid. The head of state also demanded that the director of the factory was appointed as soon as possible (this position is currently vacant). The President promised to personally visit the factory once again and check how his orders are fulfilled.

So there is a big portion of work ahead, including the renovation of this site. As for Belwest's interests, they will not be offended. The President ordered to find a suitable platform for them.