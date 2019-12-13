3.43 RUB
А. Lukashenko responds to Lithuania's threats to stop transit of potash fertilizers
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has responded to Lithuania's threat to stop the transit of potash fertilizers. He made these statements today during the "Big Conversation with the President," a meeting with journalists, representatives of the public, experts and the media community, BelTA informs.
Alexander Lukashenko said that in this case Belarus will redirect its cargo flows to ports in Russia.
