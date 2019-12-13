А. Lukashenko takes part in commemorative events in Brest Hero Fortress

We will give our native land and sovereignty to no one! As never before the words of our President, with which he addressed on the eve not only to the people, but also to the whole world, sounded very timely.

June 22, 1941. For all Belarusians this date divided their lives into "before" and "after". And it is symbolic that on June 22 at the walls of the Brest Fortress there was much talk about the lessons of the past, about the present and the future, about our land and our readiness to defend it with all possible means. It is frightful to think, but the descendants of those who in the bloody 1940s burned everything in their path, massacred people, today organize an unprecedented harassment of Belarus. And without hiding their intentions, they boldly, demonstratively impose sanctions on this memorable and significant day for everyone. But the truth will be spoken for us by the President. A requiem meeting at the Brest Citadel in honor of the heroes is the culmination of commemorative events held across the country. And our memory is the smallest thing we can do to thank the generation that gave us life. We will remember thousands of heroes who stood up to the last for their country, for life, for peace! The memory of each will remain in the hearts of generations.

A. Lukashenko: Belarus is a sovereign, independent country, and so it will be in the future

During his speech the President touched upon the activity of NATO, stressing that Belarus should not be lulled by the stories about the defensive exercises and peacefulness of the alliance. "We have been fed up with it since 1941, when we trusted you and didn't learn any lessons from history, when after the victory we gave you Eastern Europe (the so-called Warsaw Pact countries) in exchange for your promises that you would never take a step in our direction and would never, as they say fashionably now, expand NATO to the East. At the very least you are liars, at the most you are scoundrels. You've been lying and deceiving all the time, and today you won't get it," said Alexander Lukashenko.

President on recent EU sanctions

"But, alas, it does not work out humanly. The last year, to put it mildly, has not been easy. War is hybrid in all its manifestations. Huge amounts of money were thrown into the color revolution, into information pressure. The economy is next in line. The scariest thing, perhaps, is not the pressure itself, but the scary symbolism. Sanctions are imposed on our people and businesses on June 22. History does not teach. For 80 years after 1945, the Germans wandered around the world, across Europe and the former Soviet Union, repenting. They repented, wept, kneeled, asked to open monuments, to bury the unburied Germans, the Nazis who came to our land. And we were kind and tolerant. Those who were suffering, tormented, opened their hearts and souls and treated them humanly."

The head of state cited a recent quote from the German foreign minister, who said that sanctions should be extended to sectors of the Belarusian economy.