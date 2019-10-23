A. Lukashenko to negotiate with President of Cuba

Alexander Lukashenro will negotiate today with President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermudez at the Palace of Independence. This is the first foreign visits of the Cuban President. Further destinations are Russia and Azerbaijan.



Minsk and Havana are in close relations in the UN. Both states oppose double standards policy and the politicization of the economy. Cuba is surrounded by sanctions imposed by the US. Four years ago Washington restored diplomatic relations and just a couple of days ago prepared a new package of sanctions.



The trade cooperation amounted to fifteen million dollars for 18 years. The leaders meet to outline the positive steps for growth.



And as Fidel Castro said, the main thing is to believe and have a clear plan. We are open to the cooperation with Cuba.



