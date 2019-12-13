А. Lukashenko: Employees of modern state-owned media turned out to be real warriors

The employees of modern state-run media have turned out to be real warriors. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during "Big Conversation with the President," a meeting with journalists, representatives of the public, experts and the media community, BelTA informs.

The President noted that the state developed its strategy of reacting to the challenges under the extreme conditions. According to him, it was a good experience. It brought Belarusian journalism, and first of all author's journalism, to a new level.

"The acute period for the country gave us the heroes of our time: political observers, experts, analysts, bloggers, who, despite the real threats and risks, openly stood up for their state. Yes, today's representatives of the modern media have proven to be true warriors. The word (we have experienced it first-hand) can bring discord to society, destroy peace in the country, and it can unite people in the fight for national values, first and foremost for the preservation of these values, independence and sovereignty," said Alexander Lukashenko.