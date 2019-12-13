3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
A. Lukashenko says simple human thanks to those who held back the onslaught
Alexander Lukashenko decorated the representatives of law enforcement agencies. KGB, Interior Ministry, State Border Committee. Alexander Lukashenko said a simple human thank you to those who are always behind the scenes, to those whose profession is to be nameless and faceless. They held back the onslaught and the storm. The President also touched upon the theme of changes. Last year some were shouting a lot about them, although they knew that the changes were inevitable. The President announced them more than once before the elections, but, as time showed, they were not really needed. The same marginal opposition that was so enthusiastic about the distribution of power and a new constitution, is now rejecting it. There is no need for any changes, if they are not accompanied by a seizure of power. But there will be changes. The country knows very well what needs to be done. Just as long as it is law-abiding and sensible, says the president. The Belarusian leader's speech was quite programmatic for the future. However, as Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized, his thoughts and proposals for a new Constitution are the opinion of one expert, not the final authority and not a guide for action. The whole commission is working. And we will certainly find out soon what the Main Law of the country will be.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All