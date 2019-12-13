A. Lukashenko says simple human thanks to those who held back the onslaught

Alexander Lukashenko decorated the representatives of law enforcement agencies. KGB, Interior Ministry, State Border Committee. Alexander Lukashenko said a simple human thank you to those who are always behind the scenes, to those whose profession is to be nameless and faceless. They held back the onslaught and the storm. The President also touched upon the theme of changes. Last year some were shouting a lot about them, although they knew that the changes were inevitable. The President announced them more than once before the elections, but, as time showed, they were not really needed. The same marginal opposition that was so enthusiastic about the distribution of power and a new constitution, is now rejecting it. There is no need for any changes, if they are not accompanied by a seizure of power. But there will be changes. The country knows very well what needs to be done. Just as long as it is law-abiding and sensible, says the president. The Belarusian leader's speech was quite programmatic for the future. However, as Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized, his thoughts and proposals for a new Constitution are the opinion of one expert, not the final authority and not a guide for action. The whole commission is working. And we will certainly find out soon what the Main Law of the country will be.