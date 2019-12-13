Lukashenko: State institutions should employ professionals with strong state position

The Head of State held a meeting with the leadership of the Presidential Administration today.

The agenda includes the relevant issues that are supervised by the political headquarters. Many participants arrived at the Palace of Independence right after mourning KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk, who died in the line of duty. The whole country was shocked by this the case and the heroic feat of the officer. The conference began with a moment of silence to honor his memory.

This tragic event is very actively discussed in the public and media. People have many questions about the chronology of the incident and the work of the security forces. The Head of State revealed some details to avoid any speculation.

Alexander Lukashenko's requirements for the work of the leadership of the Presidential Administration remain unchanged! Now it is more important than ever to be one step ahead, that’s why discipline and order are vital. Strategic planning is a key factor amid the pandemic and others challenges. An instant response to changes in the country and the world can’t be overlooked. The Presidenta focused on the personnel problem. The state needs reliable people, real professionals in their field.

A. Lukashenko: Professionals with firm patriotic attitude should work in state structures

The process of working with normative acts and documents that the President receives has been highlighted at the meeting today. All of them must be carefully worked out, taking into account the study of alternative opinions. This also applies to specific juridical areas and economic issues.

Ideological activity was also discussed. New people in the Administration supervise this area. Therefore, the President is waiting for qualitative changes. The Head of State criticized the work with public organizations - the Belarusian Republican Youth Union and Belaya Rus. They need fundamental changes. The concept of the historical development of our country needs serious analysis taking into account legal and creative issues. The Basic Law is being amended. It is necessary to resolve the issue with the distribution of powers of the President.