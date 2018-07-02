3.39 RUB
A. Lukashenko: Believe in yourselves, at least as I believe in you
A republican prom was held in Minsk with a big swing.
This is a real feast of freedom. After all, excitement, test scores, final exams are in the past. Invitations to the holiday were received this year by about 300 excellent students, winners of Olympiads, laureates of competitions.
Young specialists from all over the country came to the capital. They are graduated doctors, lawyers, journalists, teachers. By tradition they were greeted by the Head of State. The President hopes that they will achieve their ambitious goals on the native land.
Alexander Lukashenko also expressed gratitude to representatives of the faculty. These are the people, thanks to the efforts of which the national education system is developing and training high-class specialists.
