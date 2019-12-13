3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
А. Lukashenko confers state awards timed to National Unity Day
On September 14, state awards were presented for the first time in the Palace of Independence on the eve of the National Unity Day.
September 17, 1939 is an important milestone in the history of the formation of the Belarusian nation. The reunification of Western and Eastern Belarus was fateful for our country. It was after Belarus had gone through the bloodiest war in its history, political and economic turmoil. Today we simply have to preserve our Belarus for future generations.
The culmination of the ceremony was, of course, the personal recognition by the head of state. Nearly four dozen of the most deserving Belarusians received their awards today. Many years of hard work and the result which the country is justly proud of.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All