EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

А. Lukashenko confers state awards timed to National Unity Day

On September 14, state awards were presented for the first time in the Palace of Independence on the eve of the National Unity Day.

September 17, 1939 is an important milestone in the history of the formation of the Belarusian nation. The reunification of Western and Eastern Belarus was fateful for our country. It was after Belarus had gone through the bloodiest war in its history, political and economic turmoil. Today we simply have to preserve our Belarus for future generations.

The culmination of the ceremony was, of course, the personal recognition by the head of state. Nearly four dozen of the most deserving Belarusians received their awards today. Many years of hard work and the result which the country is justly proud of.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All