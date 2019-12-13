А. Lukashenko: Introduction of sanctions against Belarus increases the urgency of diversifying the country's economy

Regional development, effective work under sanctions, new points of growth for the economy of the regions and every specific district! Today the President's working trip to the regions was eventful and unpredictable in some places. There was a major discussion in Svisloch District, which has been given the status of a socially and economically underdeveloped area. However, the government has a plan to bring such regions up to an adequate level. In particular, through construction of new and modernization of old enterprises, as well as formation of social infrastructure. The strategy was discussed on the example of this district. After the preliminary report of the State Control Committee, the President added problem points, so that we could talk not only about success, but also about problems! And such a surprise inspection was a good shake-up for local leaders. And then there was a meeting and a conversation with residents. The head of state did not refuse to talk to anyone. And, by the way, it turned out very cordial.

Upon arrival in Grodno Region, the President at once that "sitting in the shade" is not good. We must move! We must do something about the development of the region and the country in general. The governor's report is positive, the region is among the first in terms of economic growth rates! The Grodno Region is famous for its powerful agrarian sector. But the President is still asking questions. What about grass cutting, fodder supplies, farm staffing? The secret of success in agriculture is long known: the personnel, the discipline, the technology. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: God forbid a war - we would have stood up and defended the country. Why don't we want to work now, in a relatively peaceful time? After all, it's all about discipline. Only discipline. The "Ganchitsy-Neman" enterprise, where this conversation is taking place, has something to boast about. 10 thousand tons of milk per cow is great. But they want even more! The cows are cherished - in this heat there is even a special "cooling shower" for them. The farm works under the wing of Grodno Tobacco Factory. It is easier to cope with the difficulties and the competition.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: They are not allowed on the market - it's difficult for them, they are getting ready to defend their market..They are getting ready to somehow protect themselves from trade in cigarettes (from imports). These are excise goods, direct revenue to the budget.

That is why Poles, Lithuanians, Ukrainians and Russians are trying to protect their market," said the President. There was, and there will be more and more competition on the market. But the demand for food is also growing, which is to the advantage of farmers. Today milk and rape are first of all "live money".

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: It is necessary to regulate the prices in general and ban the export of rapeseed.

According to him, it's a crime to export the raw materials, used to produce good products, out of the country and not to process rapeseed in a full cycle at our own enterprises. This year the economy of Grodno Region was made not only by agriculture but also by industry. For example, investors in woodworking have taken a fancy to the region. They talk about the development of production at the site of the logistic center of the Kronospan company. They produce chipboard and MDF both for the domestic market and for export. They are ready to provide rail freight logistics services for everyone. A semi-finished product is certainly good, but the President insists on moving forward. Alexander Lukashenko looks at what the area lives on. There are definitely no closed facilities during such visits - all officials have known it for a long time. So, a couple of unscheduled stops did not surprise anyone, but certainly strained things. After the preliminary report of the State Control Committee, the President added the problem spots to the itinerary as well. Local farm machinery can hardly be called demonstrative. But it can become a good place for workshops. Let's put things in order here - Lukashenka paid an unscheduled visit to Svisloch farm machinery and local bakery.

The local bakery is a small shop that makes bread and baked goods. It is always hot near the oven, and it is even hotter in the sun of 30 degrees Centigrade. But female workers greeted the President cheerfully!

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: Your region is one of those, which was given the status of a territory lagging behind by the level of socio-economic development. Zelva district was put in the same category. But I would say it differently: these are promising areas that need a competent strategy aimed at rapid development," Alexander Lukashenko stressed that the new enterprises should produce high value-added products and yield maximum profit. "We don't need such enterprises just to keep people busy," he stressed. - "We need to build those facilities where our people will receive a normal wage, at least three times higher than the average in the country. And most importantly, the resources we have (especially forests, land, and so on) should be processed to produce goods with higher added value. Every governor should "present" a large investment project to the Belarusian people. On the one hand, Grodno citizens are lucky - they have such a project. The main criterion - profit and benefits for people.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: If our generation does not lay the foundation now, it will be very difficult for the young people, the new generation. You see: we have a new generation of fugitives. What are they talking about? How to take away and divide. They do not talk about what to produce, sow, harvest, some projects to create. No. Privatization. So in no way should the country be given to anyone. In such small districts as Zelva or Svisloch, there is not much to think of. Here, just like everywhere else, you just have to rely on local raw materials. Like in timber processing.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: We have to think about diversification in connection with sanctions. We should not suffer from the fact that we have nowhere to sell. So there shouldn't be a collapse, don't scare us in this regard. We'll survive. There is someone to work with. The principle of working with investors remains the same: "Do not hinder, but support." And in this regard, the President charged the government to work with free economic zones.





Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: We have to make a decision to "close" these free zones, I mean not to expand them any more. Only on a point-by-point basis. If you bring high technology, we will provide you with the same benefits as in the free zone. But we don't need to expand them across the country and put enterprises in unequal conditions. Think it over and make proposals so that we stop this practice. We don't have many investors who will need to be given incentives or help with raw materials. We can privately do that.

Job and wages are in the first place. Modern production will be in place, the district will live on. Alexander Lukashenko reminds that it is important to catch up with the lagging revenues. "If we have average wages of $700-800 for the five years, it's not bad, but $1000 is wonderful," said the head of state. The President also stressed the need to pull up the salaries of low-paid categories of workers, whose level of income is usually at a level below the average wage in the country.

Meeting of the President with Svisloch District Residents

This visit was an occasion to talk about the prospects of the Grodno Region. We discussed the future of absolutely every district! We decided on a strategy for each one. While the meeting was taking place, in spite of the heat, local residents were coming to the central square. The President said he had not been here for a long time, but as promised, he came. The head of state spoke about his visit, the plants he visited, and the results of the meeting. "We want to implement major woodworking projects here. Frankly speaking, I am so stingy about the use of forest resources (it is our wealth, just like the land), but I see that we are not working enough. We have a lot of timber not being processed in time, over-exploited. And there is a lot of woods in swamps, in low areas - no one wants to harvest, too," said Alexander Lukashenko. "Let everyone who wants to work in peace, no matter who is Belarusian, Polish or Lithuanian."

Disagreements between countries should not affect the people. People don't need a fight! Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "I've asked the leaders not to offend the Polish population in any way. People are not guilty of anything."

А. Lukashenko: if there's no order - we'll be divided into pieces

The President's message is clear - it's a borderland, after all. People live in a border area. But this is hardly a special approach to the region - it's more like a common policy.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: If there is no order, we have no prospects. We'll be again divided into pieces, torn apart and annexed somewhere.