А. Lukashenko: I am ready for dialogue with representatives of the opposition, but not with traitors and terrorists

Situation in the country and in the world, relations with longstanding partners, transit of power and possible dialogue with opposition representatives and other issues were addressed by the President in an interview with the leading media of our country and the neighboring countries. This year has become a serious test for many countries. Belarus is also going through a difficult time. And it is not only about the pandemic. The situation is aggravated by protests, which are persistently presented in telegram channels as allegedly "peaceful". Behind the calls to go out into the streets and shake the economy there is a global goal to destroy the country. Alexander Lukashenko believes that protesters are strongly radicalized and will not leave the streets. But contrary to the plans of opponents, the current government will do everything to ensure security and solve the economic issues.

The head of state said he was ready to conduct a dialogue with opposition representatives, but not with traitors and not with terrorists.

Sunday is ahead, which means that telegram channels will publish new instructions for those who are to go out on the streets by the pointer. The bad example is contagious, especially among the younger generation. Some students have staged so-called "strikes in universities". Those who disrupted the educational process and did not want to go back to lectures were not kept. The strikes ended in expulsions.

By order of the President, each such situation will be reviewed once again. The expelled students may be reinstated under guarantees. The final decision will be made by the commissions.

А. Lukashenko: Events in Belarus are a lesson for other post-Soviet countries