A. Lukashenko highlights employment and salary issues

Employment, salaries, prices, the market and working conditions are important issues that were discussed at the 8th Congress of Trade Unions today in Minsk.



More than 500 delegates from each region of Belarus arrived in the capital. The Head of the State also took part in the Congress. The President considers this organization to be the foundation for maintaining the balance in society. The Trade Union movement has become a vital part of independent Belarus, whose voice is heard by both employers and the country's leadership.



Alexander Lukashenko openly spoke about other pressing issues. The President called on the Federation of Trade Unions to join active monitoring of prices on the most necessary food products. Much remains to be done in enterprises. Problematic production must be saved. Among the pressing topics was the situation with coronavirus.



The President handed over the honorary state flag of Belarus to the FTU for special achievements in socio-economic development, protection of the rights and interests of the citizens of Belarus.



