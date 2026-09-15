Absolute Untruth: Lukashenko Rejects Claims of Political Prisoners in Talks with U.S. Envoy

MINSK, September 15 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has rejected as completely false the information circulating in the West about so-called political prisoners, BelTA reported.

During a meeting with U.S. Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale, the president addressed the issue directly.

“John, one more remark. There has been a great deal of talk ahead of our meeting here about the release of what you call political prisoners. I once again urge you not to fall into this misconception. There are no political prisoners in Belarus because there is no such article in our legislation,” Lukashenko said. “But there is a lot of talk about releasing people who — as you, being a lawyer and attorney, perfectly understand — are being held under investigation or in correctional labor colonies in accordance with the law.”

“I am leading you to the main point. Our fugitives are spinning this narrative in the West and, I feel, based on my information, have convinced you that we are releasing some people here but, while continuing repressions, are detaining twice as many in their place. I want to tell you publicly that this is an absolute untruth.”

“We have no such goal — to send new people to correctional labor colonies in place of those who have been released. We have no such problem. We do not do this and will not do this. These are our Belarusians,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Lukashenko also stressed that individuals, regardless of citizenship, can be detained and held accountable only if they commit offenses.

“If any citizen of Belarus or any non-citizen present here violates Belarusian laws, we will certainly respond in accordance with the law. And if they deserve to be under investigation or in correctional labor colonies, that is where they will be,” he said.

“But this has absolutely nothing to do with politics. We have no need to persecute anyone politically. There is absolutely no such necessity. Because all processes in Belarus are under control,” the head of state concluded.