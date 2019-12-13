Agrarian sphere of northern region and its development checked out during presidential working visit to Vitebsk Region

Four years ago, Vitebsk region decided on an agricultural experiment. The first agricultural holdings appeared in the region. Starting is always difficult. Plus, the northern region is a zone of risky agriculture. I've had enough problems. And in another month there will be 70 presidential decrees for the same agricultural sector of the northern region. It was decided to create seven agro-industrial associations, essentially the same integration structures. The document, in fact, gave them an opportunity to get back on their feet, the enterprises received a delay in payment of debts.