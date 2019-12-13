President urges building rental housing for social sphere employees

Teachers, doctors and cultural workers to get rental housing in first place. The development of the rental housing market was discussed at the Palace of Independence. The appropriate government decree will be adopted. Judges, prosecutors, young professionals, scientists, military personnel, university professors, and coaching staff will get an apartment in the first place. The new document will expand the category of people among the social workers.



Medical, pedagogical, creative and cultural workers can also apply for rental meters, provided that they have a contract for 5 years and confirm that the region really needs this specialist. Moreover, they will pay less for the use of rental housing.

