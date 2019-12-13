3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President urges building rental housing for social sphere employees
Teachers, doctors and cultural workers to get rental housing in first place. The development of the rental housing market was discussed at the Palace of Independence. The appropriate government decree will be adopted. Judges, prosecutors, young professionals, scientists, military personnel, university professors, and coaching staff will get an apartment in the first place. The new document will expand the category of people among the social workers.
Medical, pedagogical, creative and cultural workers can also apply for rental meters, provided that they have a contract for 5 years and confirm that the region really needs this specialist. Moreover, they will pay less for the use of rental housing.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All