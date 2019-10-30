3.42 RUB
President raises healthcare problems at Oncology Center in Borovlyany
The quality of medical services, doctors' salaries, patients' problems and big construction projects were discussed at the Oncology and Medical Radiology Center near Minsk.
A care home for the patients and their accompanying persons was opened here. The complex also includes a physical therapy room, a massage room, a swimming pool and a gym.
The President familiarized himself with the living conditions at the care home and talked to the service personnel and the cooks. Traditionally, an important social facility was commissioned on the eve of November 7. Now it's the place where relatives of patients in need of care can stay.
President also visited the newly built dormitory complex for the staff of the Russian National Cancer Center and other medical institutions of the district.
