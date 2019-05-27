Alexander Lukashenko to pay working visit to Kazakhstan on May 28-29

Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the work of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, reported the press service of the Belarusian leader. The event will be held in Nur-Sultan in a narrow and extended composition. Five years have passed since the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. At the anniversary summit the results of the development of the union and definitely the prospects for integration work will be discussed. The agenda also includes the expansion of international cooperation, the formation of a common power market and cooperation in the customs field. Following the results, it is planned to sign international documents. In addition to participating in the summit, the Belarusian leaders have scheduled a series of bilateral meetings and talks with foreign colleagues.



The Eurasian Economic Commonwealth today includes five states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. This is a common market that brings together more than 180 million consumers. Official Minsk comes to each summit with clear goals and initiatives. This is not just an exchange of views, but stepping up cooperation. There are 8 Belarusian joint ventures for assembly of machinery and equipment in Kazakhstan.



By the way, commemorative coins were issued for the anniversary of the EAEC in Kazakhstan.