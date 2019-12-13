President of Belarus changes management and Board of National Bank

The President of Belarus has changed the management and Board of the National Bank. Ilona Lednickaya became the Deputy Chair of the National Bank. Several new officials have been appointed at once. The monetary policy in the country was discussed. The global crisis caused by the pandemic has strengthened the role of the banking sector. Banks must ensure economic security and become a guarantor of financial stability. The President said that the banking system should serve the Belarusian people. The monetary policy is being developed with strict control over shadow financial flows. All these issues will be reflected in the updated Banking Code.







The emphasis is put on supporting the real sector of the economy and the entire banking system, which should meet people’s and businesses’ needs. The strategy has been defined.



Ilona Lednickaya became the new Deputy Chair. She has been working at the National Bank for 16 years. The President appointed 3 more people to this team: Elena Mashnina, Denis Goreglyad and Dmitry Murin.



The President demanded the system of state agencies to work as much as possible for the economic growth mainly through exports and external demand.



Available loans provide for business support. The National Bank refused to raise the refinancing rate. On the contrary, it decreases. This will allow us to restrain the growth of the economy, implement important investment tasks.



The most important task of the five-year plan is to find investments. The priority is given to external loans with long-term borrowings.



The country will continue to liberalize the currency and financial markets, using the best international practices. There are 25 banks operating in our country. The authorized funds include not only Belarusian, but also Russian, Kazakh, Austrian and Swiss capital.



New Deputy Chair of the Board Ilona Lednitskaya will have to improve the system of banking supervision, primarily in terms of countering the legalization of crime profits.



The case of Belgazprombank will not affect the rating of Belarus in the fight against money laundering.



It is necessary to increase the availability of banking operations for the population and economic entities. The High-Tech Park, whose developments are in demand by Swiss and American banks, will help the country's main regulator in this case.



Transition to a more lenient monetary policy will be held: cheaper loans and assistance to debtors in a difficult situation. It is the internal banking resource and the integrity of financiers that can and should support both people and businesses in this situation, while foreign markets are closed.



