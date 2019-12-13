Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus cannot allow Russian Armed Forces to be stabbed in the back

At the scheduled meeting with the security leadership the President set the task to prevent mercenaries from violating the state border, providing energy supply to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and help refugees from Ukraine. These and other tasks were set by the day before.



The situation in the region shows that we can't expect any improvement in the short and medium term. According to Alexander Lukashenko, intelligence has discovered mercenaries in Ukraine, and they are moving along the Belarusian border in the direction of Chernobyl. With the aggravated situation on the external border it is extremely important to foresee the development of the situation one step ahead.



Alexander Lukashenko also pointed out that Belarus cannot allow the Russian Armed Forces to be stabbed in the back, to prevent them from cutting the supply routes of the Russian Federation army," said the head of state.



Alexander Lukashenko also instructed the Belarusian specialists to help ensure power supply at Chernobyl. All the nuclear facilities of the exclusion zone were left without electricity, which is not safe! The Ministry of Energy reported: in accordance with the instructions of the head of state, the power line Mozyr - Chernobyl NPP was energized.

