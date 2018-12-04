EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko appoints Andrei Zhishkevich as Chairman of Board of Development Bank

There were many candidates for consideration by the President, but it was Zhishkevich who was recommended by reputable experts.

Andrei Zhishkevich is an experienced financier. He worked the last 13 years as the head of the Minsk Transit Bank. The banker is also a member of the Business Development Council under the President. This is a permanent advisory body that develops recommendations for the development and support of small and medium-sized businesses. In the opinion of the Head of State, supervision of entrepreneurial projects, as well as issues of export support, should remain a priority for the bank.

The Development Bank, which will now be headed by Andrei Zhishkevich, has been created with the aim of supporting Belarusian exports and developing medium and small businesses. This organization also finances state programs and investment projects that are significant for the economy, for example, in woodworking. The Bank is also engaged in social projects that relate to the comfort and health of children.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All