Alexander Lukashenko: Yerevan will always have Minsk as good and reliable friend

The friendly and partnership nature of bilateral relations was stressed by the President of Belarus at a meeting with the head of Armenia.

Armen Sargsyan flew to Minsk the day before to attend the Munich Security Conference. The official opening of the Forum, hosted by our capital for the first time, will take place tomorrow. Armen Sargsyan expressed the opinion that Minsk is increasingly becoming a comfortable platform for dialogue, where it is convenient to express different points of view. And Belarus has already gained credibility on the global platform.

For Alexander Lukashenko and Armen Sargsyan, this is the first personal meeting.