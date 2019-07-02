3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko and Armen Sarkisyan point to strong friendship between Belarus and Armenia
The cooperation of Belarus and Armenia within the framework of the EEC and the bilateral relations between Minsk and Yerevan were discussed by telephone Alexander Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan.
The Prime Minister of the Transcaucasian Republic congratulated our President on the successful holding of the Second European Games, and also on the upcoming Independence Day
The fact that Belarus and Armenia speak on equal terms and without closed topics was also discussed today by Alexander Lukashenko and President Armen Sargsyan.
The commodity turnover between Minsk and Yerevan approached the mark of five to ten million dollars. After the official negotiations presidents exchanged gifts: Alexander Lukashenko presented an exclusive set of chocolate and a figure of the symbol of European Games - Lesik. Armen Sargsyan handed to the Belarusian leader an old prayer on paper reed and congratulated our country on the Independence Day.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All