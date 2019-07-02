Alexander Lukashenko and Armen Sarkisyan point to strong friendship between Belarus and Armenia

The cooperation of Belarus and Armenia within the framework of the EEC and the bilateral relations between Minsk and Yerevan were discussed by telephone Alexander Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan.



The Prime Minister of the Transcaucasian Republic congratulated our President on the successful holding of the Second European Games, and also on the upcoming Independence Day



The fact that Belarus and Armenia speak on equal terms and without closed topics was also discussed today by Alexander Lukashenko and President Armen Sargsyan.



The commodity turnover between Minsk and Yerevan approached the mark of five to ten million dollars. After the official negotiations presidents exchanged gifts: Alexander Lukashenko presented an exclusive set of chocolate and a figure of the symbol of European Games - Lesik. Armen Sargsyan handed to the Belarusian leader an old prayer on paper reed and congratulated our country on the Independence Day.