Alexander Lukashenko and George Hollingbery discuss prospects for Belarusian-British relations
The prospects of the Belarusian-British relations were discussed with the Minister of State for Trade Policy at the Department for International Trade of Great Britain. Alexander Lukashenko and George Hollingbery agree that countries can do much more in the development of bilateral cooperation. Belarus and the UK have the potential for in-depth cooperation in the mining, chemical and metallurgical industries, in innovation and science. In the past few years, London has sought to diversify its economic ties and has begun to work more actively with the Belarusian government and business.
