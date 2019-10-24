3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko and Miguel Diaz-Canel discuss bilateral relations issues: from agriculture to high-tech technologies
This was the first visit of the Cuban President to Belarus. Minsk and Havana are determined to set up further cooperation. The two countries have been in close relations for a long time. The documents signed in various fields confirm that countries know each other's capabilities.
The Presidents instruct the governments to create an intergovernmental commission for resolving problematic issues and develop a joint action plan by the end of November. It is necessary to start the implementation of that without waiting for the return visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Cuba. Cuba is interested in our experience in the production of electric vehicles, agriculture, science and technology and the pharmaceutical industry. The Belarusian specialists will present their capabilities at the exhibition fair in Havana in November.
