Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin to take part in one of military cooperation events

Today, Alexander Lukashenko continues his working visit to Moscow. Presidents of Belarus and Russia are expected to take part in military exercises of the forces of strategic deterrence together.

The word "together" is the key word in the current negotiations. Thus, together they have agreed to withstand both the military and political, and economic pressure. The pressure of sanctions is not weakening - on the contrary, it is only increasing against Minsk and Moscow. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that we will emerge stronger from this economic war!

А. Lukashenko: whoever goes to the forefront in a sanctions war, will suffer

Experts share the position of the Presidents: the sanctions rhetoric against our countries will continue. But it's easier to resist it together. If we are allies, we can count on a synergy effect.

А. Lukashenko: we do not want war