Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin to meet on February 13 in Sochi

Press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov stated this in an interview with Izvestia. The information was confirmed by press secretary of our President Natalia Eismont.

The agenda of negotiations includes the most topical issues of the Belarusian-Russian cooperation, including the work of the bilateral group formed by decision of the heads of state. The upcoming meeting was agreed on by the leaders on January 31 during a telephone conversation. It will allow discussing implementation of the agreements reached at previous talks in the Kremlin at the end of last year.