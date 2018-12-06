PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko gives brief interview to Russian journalists

Despite the busy schedule of meetings and events, Alexander Lukashenko gave a brief interview to Russian journalists at the end of the meeting of the EAEU. Alexander Lukashenko said that the summit actually managed to solve the problem of the appointment of the Secretary General of the CSTO. A Russian representative will be appointed for this position. Alexander Lukashenko announced a separate meeting with Vladimir Putin in the near future.

