Today, Alexander Lukashenko had the opportunity to personally assess the course of harvesting in three regions of the country at once. The presidential helicopter flew over Chernobyl areas and Vitebsk Region. Thus, the state of affairs was clearly visible. Vetka District is one of the areas, mostly affected by Chernobyl events. The communication of the President with the residents of Vetka once again confirmed: all efforts for the development of these territories were not in vain.

Therefore, even during the last visit of Alexander Lukashenko to the region they asked to build a swimming pool. It took time, but the President did not forget, he kept his word.

Alexander Lukashenko himself adheres to a healthy lifestyle and in every possible way contributes to the opportunity for children to play sports in small towns.