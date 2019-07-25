3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko personally assesses course of harvesting campaign in three regions
Today, Alexander Lukashenko had the opportunity to personally assess the course of harvesting in three regions of the country at once. The presidential helicopter flew over Chernobyl areas and Vitebsk Region. Thus, the state of affairs was clearly visible. Vetka District is one of the areas, mostly affected by Chernobyl events. The communication of the President with the residents of Vetka once again confirmed: all efforts for the development of these territories were not in vain.
Therefore, even during the last visit of Alexander Lukashenko to the region they asked to build a swimming pool. It took time, but the President did not forget, he kept his word.
Alexander Lukashenko himself adheres to a healthy lifestyle and in every possible way contributes to the opportunity for children to play sports in small towns.
The route of the Head of State ran through the eastern regions of the country to Vitebsk Rregion. The presidential inspection was a logical continuation of the conference call. And today Alexander Lukashenko had an opportunity to personally evaluate the course of the harvest in three regions of the country at once - everything is clear from the air.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All