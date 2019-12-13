Alexander Lukashenko reveals shocking facts

The main holiday of our state was preceded by a solemn meeting with the President. It is always an occasion to say something important. But this year, Alexander Lukashenko's address took a rather unexpected turn! Decades after the end of the largest geopolitical tragedy, one has to wonder - is the war over? Or has it simply changed its guise today? The sanctions are the least of all evils, the President notes. And there are so many facts, that Alexander Lukashenko went beyond the timeframes of his speech. Today, we'll remind you the main thing! So, on the eve a large-scale anti-terrorist operation was completed in the country.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: "Today we have uncovered the terrorist cells, the so-called 'sleeper cells' - that is what they call themselves. The purpose of these terrorist sleeper cells (about which detainee Roman Protasevich spoke recently, we have known it for a long time) is a violent change of power on the X-day. They themselves do not know yet what this X-day is: it is necessary to lead our people, as they believe, our state, to it. The coordinators are Lithuania, Poland, the United States of America, Ukraine, and the Federal Republic of Germany. A Telegram resource has been created, called "Self-Defense Units of Belarus". It has 2.5 thousand subscribers. I would not say that everyone is ready to take up arms, but it is their fighting reserve. And attention: the owner of the chat room is a citizen of Germany, Mr. de Hoffman, formerly a citizen of Russia and the Ukraine. The main moderator of this action is Dudnikov, a citizen of the Russian Federation. What have they tried to do in the last few days? They started with an attempt to destroy a large amount of logging equipment in the forestry farms. The last name of the executor, who volunteered herself, is N. Matveeva. She was intercepted by Alfa group, arrested and is giving evidence. We'll get you acquainted with them shortly. What's the target? To set fire to a convoy of cars at night, to post this on the Internet and show: look, we are alive, we are fighting and will overthrow this regime. That was on June 8. The assassination attempt failed. The next, more serious event, which was planned for June 27-28, was the attempted bombing of the Russian Navy's communications hub in Vileika, the Antey radio station. You probably know that we recently had a close conversation with the President of Russia. We did not report it, because the operation was not over yet. But we also had a serious discussion of this problem. You can understand the result of this discussion. All those involved in the terrorist attack, including those who carried it out and organized it, were found and arrested within two days."

Alexander Lukashenko cited other facts that show the true intentions of his opponents and will hold the collective West to account!

