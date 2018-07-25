Alexander Lukashenko outlines his position on relevant issues of world sport

Belarus stands for clean and transparent sport, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Patrick Baumann.

The FIBA secretary general agreed with the position of the Belarusian president on sport development in general.

Patrick Baumann also expressed gratitude to Belarus for a good organization of the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup which is currently underway in Minsk. In his words, the competitions are held at a very high level and they can already be named successful.