PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko outlines his position on relevant issues of world sport

Belarus stands for clean and transparent sport, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Patrick Baumann.

The FIBA secretary general agreed with the position of the Belarusian president on sport development in general.

Patrick Baumann also expressed gratitude to Belarus for a good organization of the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup which is currently underway in Minsk. In his words, the competitions are held at a very high level and they can already be named successful.

Minsk is playing host to the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup on 21-29 July. Taking part in the tournament are 16 countries. Belarus got the right to participate in the event as a host country. During the ongoing tournament FIBA unveiled its new cup that is now exhibited at the Palace of Sports in Minsk. The Belarusian Basketball Federation and local designers developed a unique set of medals for the championship.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All