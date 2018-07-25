3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko outlines his position on relevant issues of world sport
Belarus stands for clean and transparent sport, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said as he met with Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Patrick Baumann.
The FIBA secretary general agreed with the position of the Belarusian president on sport development in general.
Patrick Baumann also expressed gratitude to Belarus for a good organization of the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup which is currently underway in Minsk. In his words, the competitions are held at a very high level and they can already be named successful.
Minsk is playing host to the 2018 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup on 21-29 July. Taking part in the tournament are 16 countries. Belarus got the right to participate in the event as a host country. During the ongoing tournament FIBA unveiled its new cup that is now exhibited at the Palace of Sports in Minsk. The Belarusian Basketball Federation and local designers developed a unique set of medals for the championship.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow open to contacts with Donald Trump's administration
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Regions
All
Incidents
All