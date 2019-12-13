3.43 RUB
Lukashenko sends condolences over catastrophic earthquake in Java, Indonesia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo in connection with the tragic earthquake in the province of West Java, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.
"It is with great pain and sorrow that the Republic of Belarus has learnt about the catastrophic consequences of the earthquake in the province of West Java. At this difficult time for your country, on behalf of the Belarusian people and on my own behalf, I send words of sympathy and support to Your Excellency, relatives and friends of the victims, wish speedy recovery to the injured and pass my sincere condolences to the people of Indonesia," said Alexander Lukashenko. The Head of State also expressed hope for the full recovery of the affected regions of Indonesia.
