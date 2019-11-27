Alexander Lukashenko pays working visit to Kyrgyzstan

The President of Belarus went on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. Alexander Lukashenko will take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The plane of the Head of the State took off from Minsk National Airport about an hour ago.



The Head of the State will hold meetings and negotiations with foreign colleagues. This is a good opportunity to evaluate the development of bilateral relations. For example, trade between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan amounted to 130 million US dollars in 2018. Our export is made of dairy products, medicines, meat and construction products; import - cotton, fruits and agricultural machinery spare parts.



Alexander Lukashenko will outline the position and main proposals of Belarus on the development and strengthening of the international security during the session of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO on November 28. The agenda includes the discussion of the problems of the Tajik-Afghan border, joint work with the UN, interaction within the framework of the global anti-terrorism strategy, and information security issues. A number of documents will be signed, following the summit. They should improve the interaction of the CSTO member countries.



