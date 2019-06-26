PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko commends university graduates at traditional Graduation Ball

Among the invited guests there are 226 young professionals. The head of state calls them the golden fund of youth. They are excellent students, winners of international competitions, laureates of special funds. The ball is held during the II European Games, and therefore Alexander Lukashenko advised graduates to take an example from our best athletes, and not to forget those who have been around for all these years: parents and teachers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All