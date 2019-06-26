3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko commends university graduates at traditional Graduation Ball
Among the invited guests there are 226 young professionals. The head of state calls them the golden fund of youth. They are excellent students, winners of international competitions, laureates of special funds. The ball is held during the II European Games, and therefore Alexander Lukashenko advised graduates to take an example from our best athletes, and not to forget those who have been around for all these years: parents and teachers.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All