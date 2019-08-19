3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko appoints Andrei Kuntsevich Deputy Head of Presidential Administration
Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Andrei Kuntsevich Deputy Head of Presidential Administration. Previously, he was in charge of ideology and socio-cultural sphere in Mogilev Regional Executive Committee. Now he will be responsible for the ideology, work of public associations and the media throughout the country.
