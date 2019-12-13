Alexander Lukashenko calls Great Victory key point in history of revival and formation of Belarusian nation

The Great Victory is the main and key moment in the history of revival and formation of the Belarusian nation. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Victory Monument as part of the patriotic action "Belarus Remembers!", BelTA reports.

"Almost eighty years ago, the bloody whirlwind of the most terrible war in history was stopped by the sacrificial feat of the Soviet people. This fact is forever enshrined on the ruins of the Reichstag and in the act of unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany," said the head of state. - The German war machine crashed against the unparalleled heroism and courage of our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. For four long years the Great Victory was forged at the front and in the rear. Both old and young stood up to fight the enemy."

Having paid for freedom with millions of lives of its sons and daughters, the Soviet Union saved the mankind from enslavement and some nations from complete extermination, the Belarusian leader pointed out.

The President emphasized that the modern generation is proud of their ancestors, veterans-victors: "We glorify their feat and, standing at the Eternal Flame, swear that we will do our best to keep the memory of them in the centuries."