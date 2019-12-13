3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko addressed heads of Eurasian Economic Union member states
President of Belarus as Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council addressed the heads of the integration states. It provides a kind of road map for initiatives to further develop the Alliance of Five.
The Belarusian leader suggests focusing joint efforts on the complete removal of barriers, maximum reduction of restrictions in the EEU markets, which seriously affect the construction of the Eurasian Union.
There is also a need to clarify certain powers of EEU bodies. It is necessary, for example, to strengthen the supranational competence of the Eurasian Economic Commission, from technical regulation to phytosanitary measures.
The address lists the most important tasks, with which Belarus associates the further development of the Eurasian Economic Union. First of all, the transition to a single or common policy in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, transport, and other important economic spheres.
