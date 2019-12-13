Alexander Lukashenko discusses Belarus-Armenia cooperation with Nikol Pashinyan

Belarus-Armenia cooperation was discussed by Alexander Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan. The leaders had a telephone conversation today. Our President congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his birthday, wishing the Prime Minister and his family health and speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection.



The leaders discussed the fight against the pandemic in both countries and shared their experiences in responding to the challenge. Alexander Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan also addressed the bilateral cooperation and the previously planned projects in various areas. They agreed to meet soon to discuss everything in person.



