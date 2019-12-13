3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
A. Lukashenko discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh firstly with President of Azerbaijan and then with Prime Minister of Armenia
The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is in the center of attention of the Belarusian leader. Alexander Lukashenko had two telephone conversations today.
The aggravation of the conflict was discussed in the conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. In addition to this key topic, the parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation and other topical issues.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All