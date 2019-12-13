PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

A. Lukashenko discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh firstly with President of Azerbaijan and then with Prime Minister of Armenia

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is in the center of attention of the Belarusian leader. Alexander Lukashenko had two telephone conversations today.

The aggravation of the conflict was discussed in the conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. In addition to this key topic, the parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation and other topical issues.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All