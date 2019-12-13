Alexander Lukashenko declares 2023 Year of Peace and Creation

The year of 2023 was declared the Year of Peace and Creation in Belarus. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in his New Year address, BelTA informs.

"We declare the next year as the Year of Peace and Creation. It corresponds to the spirit of the time and the aspirations of our hearts. Just as much as you, I wish peace and good to our dear Belarus. I wish good health and children's laughter to each family. I wish friendly care and warmth of heart to every lonely person. I wish harmony and prosperity to every home. May our wishes come true! Be happy, take care of yourself and your dear ones! Happy New Year, dear Belarusians! " - wished the head of state.

In his New Year address, Alexander Lukashenko commented on whether Belarus will remain an island of security, and what it depends on. "This year we have seen how small our immense world is. It's enough to ignite a conflict in one country, and the whole planet is disturbed. I know what you want to hear most of all is what will happen next. Will Belarus remain an island of security? I am sure that this question will also be the main wish you make at midnight. The answer is simple: everything in our lives will depend on each of us. And on all of us together," the President said.