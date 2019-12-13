New road - new opportunities

The residents of 2 districts in Mogilev region, Slavgorod and Krasnopols, celebrated a long-awaited and very important even. A new bridge connected the two banks of the Sozh River. This construction has been awaited here for several decades - since Soviet times. Our President also took part in the opening ceremony of the facility. Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that total improvement of the road infrastructure across the country remains a priority for the coming years. There are plans to modernize and build 18 more bridges.



As for the transport artery in Slavgorod, it will fundamentally change life in the region. It'll enhance the economy, improve logistics. For example, for the villagers, the new bridge in this hot season significantly simplifies movement and saves time and transportation costs. The Sozh River divides the area into two parts. Significant areas of hayfields and pastures are located across the river. Previously, the residents of the left bank had to travel 120 kilometers to Slavgorod through Krasnopolsk and Cherikov. In addition, the presence of a bridge significantly reduces the distance to border Russian regions, it will be easier to cooperate, trade and just to communicate. In general, initially the President was in favor of restoring and developing the territories affected by the man-made disaster.







New bridge - new opportunities

The Slavgorod district is situated on two banks of the Sozh River. When 5 years ago, as usual in spring, the President inspected the reconstruction of the Chernobyl regions and asked what Slavgorod needed, the residents were unanimous - we need a bridge! In the next 3 years 18 bridges will be modernized and built in Belarus.





Road infrastructure development in Belarus

А. Lukashenko will focus on cleaning up local roads in the next five years. The President said simply: there is no life without roads!





Prospects for south-east of Mogilev Region

А. Lukashenko: in the next five years, the programme for the development of the south-east of the Mogilev Region should be implemented. Besides the fact that Slavgorod bridge is a comfortable and convenient transport artery, it is also investment in the future. The opening of the movement will be a catalyst for local woodworking, agriculture, tourism and business.





President visits hydrological nature monument of national importance "Golubaya Krinitsa".

It is believed that water in this unique natural spring heals and gives strength. Pilgrims and tourists from all over the world come all year round to purify the soul and heal the body. O August 14, the Honey Savior Day, their number increases by many times!

The local flavor and energy of this land is really charging. It can be felt both in the neighborhood and in people. It seems that now not only the source from under the ground, but life in the area is now boiling in every sense.

Svetlana Yezerskaya, Chairperson of the Slavgorod District Council of Deputies: