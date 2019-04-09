EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko gets acquainted with course of spring field work and development of Minsk region

During a working visit to Logoisk district, the President of Belarus familiarized himself with the course of spring field work and the development of Minsk region. The Head of State paid particular attention to the work of those farms that had previously been transferred as sponsored organizations to large enterprises and private entities. Alexander Lukashenko inquired how effectively they work, and ordered them to be audited. Also, specific instructions were made by the leader, in particular, related to the rational use of fertilizers.

The Head of State was also shown the work of new types of agricultural equipment. In real field conditions, the experimental model of the MTZ 13-32 tractor turned out to be successful. This machine works on electric power and can become one of the key developments for the agro-industrial complex. The President instructed to further study the possibilities of this sample and the prospects of its further use, and also set the task to analyze whether it is possible to start production of parts, components and components that are still being imported.

This year, farmers face the challenge to get 8.5 million tons of grain. As of today, about 70 percent of the early spring sowing campaign has been completed. More than 50 thousand units of equipment work in the fields. 50 thousand tons of fuel have been sent to the regions.

