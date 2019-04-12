President of Belarus compares some actions of Russian partners with elements of trade wars and sanctions

Sanctions instead of equal conditions and unconditional fulfillment of obligations under union agreements. Today, the President of Belarus compared some actions of the Russian partners with elements of trade wars and sanctions. Tough assessments were made at the traditional meeting withthe Government.

The head of state demanded from the Government an adequate and consistent response to such oustering from the market. The protection of domestic producers and the monitoring of the fulfillment of allied obligations should be the priority of the Prime Minister and his deputies. A separate report on counter-measures for sanctions is expected next week.