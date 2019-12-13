Alexander Lukashenko voices goals and priorities of Belarus' presidency in CSTO

Belarus, taking over the chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, sets the global goals of increase the cohesion and solidarity of the CSTO countries and work for the authority of the military and political bloc in the world. Minsk's priorities were presented by our President at the summit in Yerevan. Alexander Lukashenko has clearly outlined all geopolitical framework and called things by their proper names.



Both the crisis in international relations and serious aggravation of the situation on the Eurasian continent are apparent. The Belarusian leader called on his colleagues for solidarity in the face of hybrid and other threats. Belarus has always worked and will always work to strengthen peace and security.



Armenia is hosting the CSTO leaders as a country, which is completing its chairmanship in the organization. This meeting means a lot to Yerevan. It was the initiator of a pair of extraordinary online talks this fall. In September, during another escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the CSTO sent a monitoring mission. But one can feel that Yerevan expected more.



"In fact, until today, we have not been able to come to a decision on the CSTO's reaction to Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenia. These facts cause a huge damage to the image of the CSTO both inside and outside our country. I regard it as the main failure of Armenia's chairmanship in the CSTO," said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.



The good news is that Kazakhstan was helped to avoid domestic chaos. Tokayev arrived immediately after being re-elected to the highest post. The year of 2022 was not the easiest for the Kazakhstani president, but the CSTO provided its peacekeeping support.



Alexander Lukashenko reminded his colleagues: the unipolar world is over. The system of international relations is in crisis. There are many sore spots on the planet. Unfortunately, there are many of them on the Eurasian continent.



"The North Atlantic alliance has conclusively asserted both anti-Russian and anti-Belarusian orientation for the future. It broke off all the agreements with us on its own initiative. Under the pretext of restraining the allegedly aggressive behavior of the Russian Federation and its allies, a systematic build-up in the military presence of the USA and other NATO countries at the western borders of the CSTO is underway. The West continues to relocate troops, weapons and military equipment to the eastern flank of NATO. The intensity of their operational and combat training activities is increasing. What is this, if not the development of a potential theater of military operations? The decision to deploy a regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, which we've recently taken with the President of Russia, is a natural response to these challenges," said the President.



"The nuclear rhetoric of individual Western leaders is off the charts. The Polish leadership is declaring its readiness to host nuclear weapons. It is good that the Americans still have sensible people who are well aware of the dangers of nuclear games, especially with such unpredictable partners. It is our firm conviction that nuclear blackmail has no place in international politics. I repeat the well-known thesis: in a nuclear war there are no winners. The great physicist Albert Einstein once said: "I don't know what weapons the third world war will be fought with, but the fourth war will be fought with sticks and stones," the President said.



