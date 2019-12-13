Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes openness of Belarus to resume dialog with Norway

The head of state noted that Belarus and Norway have been effectively developing humanitarian and trade and economic interaction for a long time, including in mechanical engineering, food industry, science, sports. "We are united by concern for our citizens, aspiration for peace and creation, coexistence in harmony with our neighbors," the President pointed out. - I am convinced that the resumption of bilateral dialog based on such a foundation corresponds to the interests of the population of both states, first of all, the interest in strengthening stability in the region. Our doors will always be open for Norwegian friends"