Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes openness of Belarus to resume dialog with Norway
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the people of Norway on their national holiday - Constitution Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
The head of state noted that Belarus and Norway have been effectively developing humanitarian and trade and economic interaction for a long time, including in mechanical engineering, food industry, science, sports. "We are united by concern for our citizens, aspiration for peace and creation, coexistence in harmony with our neighbors," the President pointed out. - I am convinced that the resumption of bilateral dialog based on such a foundation corresponds to the interests of the population of both states, first of all, the interest in strengthening stability in the region. Our doors will always be open for Norwegian friends"
Alexander Lukashenko wished the people of Norway peace, happiness and further success.
